Firefighters had contained most of the fires caused by lightning in southwest Colorado Friday evening, the Durango Interagency Fire Dispatch said Saturday.
Firefighters were still working at least five of those fire Saturday afternoon, one of which had spread to about 40 acres, which was less than what officials estimated Friday.
Over twenty fires Friday evening were sparked by a dry lightning storm across Ute Mountain and Southern Ute lands in Colorado.
Eight smoke jumpers, along with helicopters and air tankers, were still working the 40-acre fire, which officials dubbed "Trail Canyon." A local Type III Incident Management Team was managing the other four fires.
In Pitkin County, 14 firefighters battled the Snowmass Canyon Fire, which broke out Friday night. No evacuations or road closures were put in place in conjunction with the one-acre fire, but the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office asked that residents avoid using Lower River Road.
Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management Fire, the Roaring Rork Fire Rescue Authority, and the United States Forest Service helped fight the fire Friday and Saturday.
14 firefighters from @BLMFire and @roaringforkfire are gearing up this morning to fly in and continue fighting the #SnowmassCanyonFire. All roads are OPEN and there are NO evacuation or pre-evacuation orders in place. Please avoid using Lower River Road unless necessary. pic.twitter.com/T4WzbxnPmD— Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) June 19, 2021
Firefighters tackled that fire as a Red Flag warning was issued for Pitkin and Eagle Counties until 9 p.m. Saturday, joining the counties with the rest of western Colorado in expecting high winds, low relative humidity, and high temperatures — all conditions that can lead to fires.