Colorado Springs firefighters battled a blaze inside a home in Old Colorado City late Thursday afternoon.
Shortly before 4:30 p.m., firefighters reported on Twitter that flames were visible from a home at 2717 W. Platte Ave., which is near Uintah and 28th streets.
About 30 minutes later, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a tweet that the fire had been 'knocked down,' and that firefighters were searching for hot spots.
Update- Firefighters have the fire knocked down and are now looking for hotspots. pic.twitter.com/VO1eZSxxcF— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 10, 2021
Additional information about the fire, including the cause, was not immediately released.
