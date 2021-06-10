House fire in Old Colorado City

Firefighters battle a blaze at 2717 W. Platte Ave. 

 Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Colorado Springs firefighters battled a blaze inside a home in Old Colorado City late Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., firefighters reported on Twitter that flames were visible from a home at 2717 W. Platte Ave., which is near Uintah and 28th streets. 

About 30 minutes later, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a tweet that the fire had been 'knocked down,' and that firefighters were searching for hot spots. 

Additional information about the fire, including the cause, was not immediately released. 

