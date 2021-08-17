Colorado Springs firefighters doused a structure fire south of downtown Tuesday evening.
No one was injured in the fire, which the department said was completely out around 6 p.m.
Fire crews said they could see smoke pouring out of the building’s attic and garage, the department tweeted at around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 1603 S Wahsatch Ave. Engine 4 reporting smoke showing from the attic and fire in the garage— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 17, 2021
The fire burned in a neighborhood near the Vanguard School, in the 1600 block of South Wahsatch Avenue. The fire department said that crews were still on scene while they waited for investigators to arrive so they could determine a cause for the fire.