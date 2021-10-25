The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a blaze at a Goodwill Industries store in southeast Colorado Springs after several of the store's semitrailers caught fire Monday morning, the agency tweeted.

Firefighters responded to 2855 S. Academy Blvd. about 5:54 a.m. and used multiple fire hoses to try to extinguish the blaze, the agency tweeted.

Firefighters did not release information about the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.

Colorado Springs Fire puts out house fire in Cheyenne Mountain neighborhood

Tags

Load comments