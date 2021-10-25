The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a blaze at a Goodwill Industries store in southeast Colorado Springs after several of the store's semitrailers caught fire Monday morning, the agency tweeted.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at 2855 S ACADEMY BL; GOODWILL INDUSTRIES with multiple semi trailers fully involved. Engines 11/8 and Truck 8 on scene using multiple hoselines and the aerial to put out the fire pic.twitter.com/h1dvTIPq01 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 25, 2021

Firefighters responded to 2855 S. Academy Blvd. about 5:54 a.m. and used multiple fire hoses to try to extinguish the blaze, the agency tweeted.

Firefighters did not release information about the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.