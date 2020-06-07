Colorado Springs firefighters put out a blaze at a Goodwill store on South Academy Boulevard Sunday.
The fire was reported about 5:30 p.m. Due to the fire, Jet Wing Drive is shut down between Hancock Expressway and Wylie Lane, a Fire Department spokesman tweeted.
The tweet said 20 trucks and other apparatus are attacking the flames, which appear to be in the rear of the Goodwill store.
Gazette news partner KKTV posted a photo of a firefighter on a ladder spraying a Dumpster from above producing heavy smoke.
According to a tweet from KKTV reporter Catherine Silver, the fire started in the back of the Goodwill near the donation center and the damage was mostly contained to outside, though there was smoke damage inside. According to the tweet, one firefighter was injured but is expected to be okay.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Saturday's fire danger was high, and a red flag warning was issued for El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
