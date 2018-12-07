Sixty firefighters knocked down a fire that charred a four-story home early Friday in southwest Colorado Springs.
Working Fire two alarm defensive Fire 390 Wedgewood CT. First due #E16. pic.twitter.com/40307EgB8A— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 7, 2018
Flames leaping from the home at 390 Wedgewood Court reached as high as 30 feet, and black smoke could been seen from across the southern half of the city.
The fire was reported just before 6:15 a.m. and was under control by 7:25 a.m., said Fire Department spokesman Capt. Brian Vaughan. Crews are expected to be in the cul-de-sac most of the morning and possibly into the afternoon extinguishing hot spots.
Two people and a dog in the home were able to escape unharmed.
The cause of the fire is unknown. Once all hot spots are matted down and heavy rescue teams confirm the foundation of the house is stable, investigators will search the home for clues, Vaughan said.