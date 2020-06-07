Eighty firefighters and 20 trucks and apparatuses responded to a three-alarm fire outside of a commercial building in southeast Colorado Springs Sunday.
The blaze was reported about 5:30 p.m. outside of a Goodwill store on South Academy Boulevard. Jet Wing Drive was shut down between Hancock Expressway and Wylie Lane while firefighters battled the blaze.
According to a tweet from KKTV reporter Catherine Silver, the fire started in the back of the Goodwill near the donation center and the damage was mostly contained to outside, though there was smoke damage inside.
Firefighters said one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters were still on scene at 10 p.m. monitoring the fire for hot spots.
Sunday's fire danger was high, and a red flag warning was issued for El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Red flag conditions were expected to continue on Monday.
