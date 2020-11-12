Firefighters are battling a 20-acre grass fire in the center of Fort Caron's training grounds, a spokeswoman said Thursday.
The cause of the fire is unknown and no personnel or buildings are threatened, said Brandy Gill, a spokeswoman for the base.
Black Hawk helicopters were dropping water on the flames, Gill said. El Paso County Wildland, Stratmoor Hills and Southwest Highway 115 fire departments were also called to assist, she said.
Smoke is visible from Colorado 115.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.