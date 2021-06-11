The Platte River Fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in Jefferson County grew to 31 acres Friday morning with no containment, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Seventy firefighters on the ground and air resources battled the fire east of Foxton, officials said Friday morning.
The blaze had started on private land and burned onto U.S. Forest Service land, deputies reported. It started in the Dome Rock/Ramona Gulch area, around the 17000 block of West Platte River Road, near Foxton and Buffalo Creek.
No structures were lost or threatened as of Friday morning, officials said.
The cause remains under investigation. A downed power line may have started the fire, according to the county sheriff's office.
Officials contact 25 homes to warn of the fire and evacuated people in about a 2-square-mile area, with evacuees asked to check in at Conifer High School, law enforcement officials said.
North Fork Fire and Elk Creek Fire departments contributed to containment efforts. The U.S. Forest Service dispatched a helicopter, two air tankers and an air attack to help with suppression efforts on the ground, the agency tweeted Thursday.
The fires follow a week of dry weather and above average temperatures with more hot days to come. Temperatures were in the 90s all week in the Denver metro area.
While a slight cooling trend was expected Friday, hot and dry weather is expected to continue throughout the next week around the state. Denver is forecast to hit record highs in the 100s by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Storm Prediction Center issued an extreme fire danger warning for Western Colorado where fuels are driest, the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies and National Weather Service said.
The Colorado State Patrol reported shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday that eastbound Interstate 70 was closed at Silverthorne because of a new wildfire just south of the interstate, west of the Eisenhower Tunnel. Officials have named it the Straight Creek fire. Deputies closed one lane of eastbound I-70 Friday morning, officials tweeted.
The fire measured 10 acres with 30 firefighters tackling the blaze Friday morning, according to InciWeb.
Fire crews recovered the remains of a burned out semi trailer near Silver Plume at mile marker 226, Colorado State Patrol tweeted.
⚠️One lane will be closed I-70 EB through the #StraightCreekFire area, which is approximately milepost 209.— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) June 11, 2021
‼️Please use caution and #SlowDownMoveOver for the 🚒 and 🚓#cotraffic #cspofpy pic.twitter.com/HhzrPBXDYx
This is a developing story. Check back through the day for updates.