A small grass fire broke out near Martin Luther King Jr Bypass/US 24 late Tuesday afternoon, firefighters tweeted.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, fire department spokesman Mike Smaldino said.

The fire was extinguished as of 11:15 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr Bypass and East Las Vegas Street.

Colorado Springs is on a red flag warning until 6 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Strong winds, low humidity and dry vegetation mean that fires could spread rapidly.

This is a developing story.

