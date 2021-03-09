A small grass fire broke out near Martin Luther King Jr Bypass/US 24 late Tuesday afternoon, firefighters tweeted.
No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, fire department spokesman Mike Smaldino said.
The fire was extinguished as of 11:15 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr Bypass and East Las Vegas Street.
Colorado Springs is on a red flag warning until 6 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Strong winds, low humidity and dry vegetation mean that fires could spread rapidly.
This is a developing story.