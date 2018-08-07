Fire truck tender rollover
(Credit: Franktown Fire - Twitter) 
SEDALIA — Two Franktown firefighters responding to a house fire in Sedalia rolled in their water truck Tuesday evening and were airlifted to area hospitals, a spokesperson for South Metro Fire and Franktown Fire told 9NEWS.

Public information officer Kim Spuhler said the crash happened as the water truck was headed north on Perry Park and that no other vehicles were involved. Both firefighters had to be cut from the water truck after emergency crews arrived.

The pair was airlifted to Swedish Medical Center.

The exact status of their injuries was not revealed, but Spuhler said both men would be facing "an uphill battle."

