Firefighters gained an advantage Monday to contain more of the Cameron Peak fire in northern Colorado after a weekend growth whipped by high winds.
A shift toward cooler weather and calmer winds Sunday and Monday allowed air support to resume firefighting efforts within two northern areas of the now 124,026-acre fire. Firefighters reached 21% containment.
The fire exploded over the weekend, growing by 5,000 acres between Saturday and Sunday. Flames jumped containment lines overnight Saturday as winds up to 60 mph blew over the area. The fire grew 100 acres Monday in an area near the Comanche Reservoir.
A total of 39 structures have been damaged. Thirty-seven structures were destroyed, including six residences, according to the Larimer county damage assessment team. Two structures sustained major damage.
The fire started Aug. 13 in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest and is burning 25 miles east of Walden. Nearly 850 firefighters are working the blaze and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.