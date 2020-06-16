High winds did not drive a 2,700-acre wildfire in southwest Colorado into erratic behavior Tuesday as in days past and firefighters achieved 5% containment, officials said.
Fire officials did not have an updated estimate on the size of the lightning-sparked East Canyon fire Tuesday evening, a news release stated.
The fire may have contributed a bit to the haze over the Pikes Peak area Tuesday, but much of that smoke was coming north from two larger fires in Arizona, said Kyle Mozley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A cold front moving into the area late Wednesday could help clear the air closer to the ground in the area, but haze could persist in the higher levels of the atmosphere, he said.
The conditions around the East Canyon fire are expected to remain hot, dry and breezy Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The fire about 20 miles west of Durango on the Montezuma-La Plata County line prompted some evacuations Monday, but county officials did not expect more Tuesday.
In Montezuma County, 23 homes had been evacuated and in La Plata County a handful were evacuated as of Tuesday, spokeswomen for both counties said. The fire was also threatening critical communications towers on top of Mancos Hill, said Megan Graham, spokeswoman for La Plata County.
The subdivisions in the area are on the Montezuma County side of the county line and the fire is moving east away from those homes, Montezuma County spokeswoman Vicki Shaffer said.
About 100 personnel are assigned to the fire burning on private and Bureau of Land Management property. A Type 2 team was expected to take over the fire Tuesday evening, bringing in additional personnel and resources.
"That is certainly an indication of the complexity and challenge of the fire," Graham said.
Some firefighting resources were diverted from the East Canyon fire Tuesday afternoon to a fire between Durango and Aztec, New Mexico in hopes of dosing the fire while it is small, according to a news release.
The East Canyon fire was reported mid-day Sunday after lightning in a Saturday storm started numerous fires in the area. It is burning in pinon, juniper and Gambel oak, officials said.
