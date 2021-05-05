Don't panic if you see smoke near the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station Fire Department Thursday, a Peterson-Schriever Garrison news release announced.
Fire crews will conduct training exercises Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and those driving near Interstate 25 and Highway 115 could see smoke from the trainings, officials said in the release.
The training site includes "safety controls" to keep the area safe but also give firefighters an opportunity to learn and practice, according to the release.
Fire crews around Colorado are ramping up for fire season while most of the state is still experiencing lingering drought conditions.