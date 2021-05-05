Smoke and flames at Cheyenne Mountain and low-flying planes elsewhere – residents be warned it’s wildfire training season for the military as temperatures warm up and a region-wide drought continues.
Crews from Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station Fire Department will conduct training exercises Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and those driving near Interstate 25 and Highway 115 could see smoke from the trainings, officials said in the release.
The training site includes "safety controls" to keep the area safe but also gives firefighters an opportunity to learn and practice, according to the release.
Smoke and low-flying aircraft might be visible in Colorado Springs from Hackett Mountain, Farnum Mountain, and 39 Mile Mountain fro May 11 to May 16 while various firefighting agencies, including Peterson Air Force Base, complete training by practicing water drops from aircraft, according to another news release.
Other areas near Boulder and the Wyoming border will also be affected by training programs, the release stated.