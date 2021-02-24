A driver t-boned a fire battalion chief's vehicle at a busy intersection in Colorado Springs Wednesday, fire officials said.
First-responders reported the crash at North Union Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue shortly before noon where a driver, headed south on North Union Boulevard, smashed into a suburban fire vehicle headed east on Pikes Peak Avenue through a green light, the fire department's spokesman Mike Smaldino said.
The battalion chief had minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital, Smaldino said.
The vehicle was towed and is likely to be totaled, Smaldino said.
Firefighters did not specify whether the driver of the other vehicle was issued a citation.