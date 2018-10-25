House fire 102518
Colorado Springs firefighters battle a house fire on Iowa Avenue early Thursday morning. Photo courtesy KKTV.
Colorado Springs firefighters said one firefighter was hurt while putting out a house fire on Iowa Avenue early Thursday morning.

Firefighters said a backdoor neighbor called to report the fire around 5:10 a.m.

Neighbors told 11 News the home where the fire started has been abandoned for about six months. They said they’ve had a lot of problems with homeless people living inside the home.

Firefighters said they were able to knock the fire down in a matter of minutes. They said no one was inside when they got there, but one firefighter got cut on his wrist or hand. Medical staff cleared him.

