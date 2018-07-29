Authorities say a second firefighter has died fighting a huge blaze near California’s Yosemite National Park.
Mike Theune, a spokesman for the so-called Ferguson Fire, says the firefighter was treated for injuries at the scene Sunday but died before he could be hospitalized.
Theune says the firefighter was part of a crew removing brush and other fuel near the fire’s front lines. He didn’t have additional details.
Earlier this month, firefighter Barden Varney was killed when the bulldozer he was operating overturned. At least seven other firefighters have been injured since the blaze broke out July 13.
Some evacuations have been lifted but officials say Yosemite Valley, the heart of tourism in the park will remain closed until August 3.