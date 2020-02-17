Fans attending the Stadium Series hockey game at the Air Force Academy on Saturday had a lot to say about the experience — much of it was not good.
Backed up traffic on Interstate 25 getting to Falcon Stadium, a muddy and poorly lit parking lot, and dangerous conditions when exiting the Air Force Academy are just a few complaints from people who attended the game NHL game between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings.
Not that those issues were met with much sympathy. Many others who didn't attend felt that those going to the game didn't plan ahead or heed NHL and Colorado Department of Transportation traffic warnings.
Here are a selection of comments on the event from Gazette readers on Facebook and online at Gazette.com.
"I've been attending AFA football games for decades. Never once did I encounter anything like this. From the parking lot to the north gate took an hour and 25 minutes." - Jack Edwards, gazette.com
---
"It took us 3 hours to drive 53 miles. We barely made it before the national anthem. It was a complete mess. There should have been some type of traffic control on the outside of the stadium. Some people chose to park at Wendy’s and Starbucks and walk 3.7 miles into the game. Once we got in, if we had stood in the lines for water or food, we would have missed the entire game. We left at the end of the 2nd period to avoid the cluster that we knew the parking lot would turn into. My husband paid $165 per ticket. He is so disappointed and angry." - Nancy Ann, Gazette Facebook
---
"As a 24 year veteran of the Air Force I am disgusted how the NHL, the USAFA, and CDOT failed so many people. Many problems just not before or after the game, but during the game itself which had nothing to do with parking or traffic. Epic fail! But hey, the NHL and USAFA did one thing extremely well, and that was the taking of money for this event. No problem there!!" - D Lee Siewert, gazette.com
---
"Hey whiners, it was more than just a hockey game, it was promoting our Awesome AF Academy and our Air Force with all its great service men and women. If you watched on TV it was a nice tribute and good game. No watching at home knew about the delays. Only you whiners who didn’t read that there was gonna be a delay." - Marty McGee, Gazette Facebook
---
"I follow almost every media outlet on the NHL and a lot of the Academy stuff as well and did not see one single post about there being delays. I left 2 hour early and only live 20 minutes away, and it still took me 3 hours to park and get through the gates and I ended up missing literally half the game." - Wesley Reed, Gazette Facebook
---
"Absolutely no one should plan for 3 hours driving for a normal 20 min drive. This was a disaster of an event." - Tim Hayes, Gazette Facebook
---
"I was really looking forward to the positives of having my alma mater showcased on a National level, but worried that the same individuals who make getting to a Falcon football game a miserable experience would somehow ruin it. They did." - Scott Hente, gazette.com
---
"We had an amazing time. We arrived just before 2 p.m. Drove right in with very little traffic. Took in all of the Fan Fest activities for 3 hours with live music, food and drinks. Went into the stadium and had an incredible time. It did take us 2 hours to get out of the parking lot, but that was small stuff compared the the entire afternoon/evening of fun we had." - Stephen Peterson, Gazette Facebook
---
"Absolutely abysmal planning by the NHL, and AFA on this one. We had little trouble getting in, as we're right on the other side of 25, and we left at 2:30, but it was immediately apparent that the facilities were nowhere near being up to hosting that many people. It took us over 2 hours to leave the free for all parking lot. Zero traffic direction. Still, a great experience as an event." - Josh Gibson, Gazette Facebook
---
"What did you all expect? It’s like a playoff game- but in a smaller collegiate venue." - Gregory Perkins, Gazette Facebook
---
"Any traffic direction from competent people sure would have helped." - Eric Jocz, Gazette Facebook
---
"Lack of food, warm beers and that traffic to get down there!! Chick fil A was selling some meal for $20... even the food vendor told us that the food was stuck in traffic." - James Crawford, Gazette Facebook
"The real tragedy is the NHL, the Academy and CDOT had almost a full year to plan for this. While we didn't have traffic issues as we left early in and out, the concessions and restroom situation could have easily been avoided with proper planning. Completely unacceptable and embarrassing for all involved." - Brandon Brennick, Gazette Facebook
---
"I'm an Uber driver and had rides starting at 2. My 3rd ride traffic was so bad they decided to get out and walk the last 4 miles. But there were 3 or 4 other Uber drivers that had their passengers do the same thing. It didn't matter where you were traffic was horrible by 4 p.m." - Kendra Morrell, Gazette Facebook
"Just think when they have their stadium downtown lol major traffic jams." - Tony Korte, Gazette Facebook