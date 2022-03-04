Firefighters reached 100% containment on the Huerfano Road fire Friday afternoon, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, tweeted.
The wildland fire's size capped at 230 acres, the sheriff's office tweeted.
The fire ignited before 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Huerfano Road. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office's fire team, Pueblo Rural Fire, Beulah Fire, Pueblo Chemical Depot Fire team and Pueblo City Fire all responded, officials said.
The fire burned the bottom of riverbeds, consuming trees and brush.
The cause of the fire was yet to be determined, officials said.