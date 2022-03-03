Firefighters reached 72% containment on the Huerfano Road fire Thursday morning, the Pueblo County Sheriff, tweeted.
The wildland fire grew to 230 acres as of 11 a.m. Thursday as crews battled the smoke and flames, the sheriff's office tweeted.
The fire ignited before 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Huerfano Road. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office's fire team, Pueblo Rural Fire, Beulah Fire, Pueblo Chemical Depot Fire team and Pueblo City Fire all responded, officials said.
The fire continued to burn the bottom of riverbeds, consuming trees and brush.
No structures were threatened Thursday, the sheriff's office said.
The cause of the fire was yet to be determined as of Thursday afternoon, officials said.