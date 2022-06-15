Gazette police lights

Fire crews with Elbert Fire and other agencies are battling a blaze south of Elbert, officials announced Wednesday around 3:10 p.m. 

The blaze is in the area of County Road 82 and north Elbert Road, according to an alert sent out by Elbert County.

Around 5 p.m., officials with Elbert County Emergency Management announced the fire was 90% contained. 

The JCC Ranch Camp issued evacuations for attendees. The summer camp had 150 kids and 60 adults evacuated.  According to officials all evacuation orders have been lifted.

Town hall scheduled after fatal Colorado Springs mobile home park fire
Apartment fire near Academy Blvd contained to single unit
Semitruck with nitrogen tanker catches fire in Pueblo

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments