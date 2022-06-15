Fire crews with Elbert Fire and other agencies are battling a blaze south of Elbert, officials announced Wednesday around 3:10 p.m.
The blaze is in the area of County Road 82 and north Elbert Road, according to an alert sent out by Elbert County.
Around 5 p.m., officials with Elbert County Emergency Management announced the fire was 90% contained.
The JCC Ranch Camp issued evacuations for attendees. The summer camp had 150 kids and 60 adults evacuated. According to officials all evacuation orders have been lifted.