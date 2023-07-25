The Monument Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service worked to extinguish a fire burning northwest of Monument on Tuesday morning, according to a blog post from the U.S. Forest Service.

As of 9 a.m., officials announced the Herman fire was extinguished.

"The fire is within the Mount Herman mastication unit, which aided suppression efforts and slowed the growth of the fire," officials said.

No evacuations were ordered, and less than half an acre was lost within the incident, according to the fire district.

The fire was announced just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, and was not a threat to the any structures or the surrounding community.

May fire: A fire was reported in the hills west of Fort Carson on Monday afternoon, sending firefighters supported by a bucket-drop helicopter to the fire's source.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, officials said there was no growth to the fire overnight.

"Fire crews are making their way into the incident and will continue with suppressions efforts," fire officials said.

The fire, six miles west of Fort Carson, was close to the Golden Eagle Campground on U.S. Forest Service land. The blaze has been named the "May fire" and was caused by lightning, according to Forest Service officials.

Officials said that the helicopter was cooling the fire, which on Monday afternoon was under an acre in size.

Responding departments include the Highway 115 Fire Protection District, Ft. Carson Fire and the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control.

Officials say that there are a few structures south of where the fire sparked, but that they were not yet at risk.