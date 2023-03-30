Authorities have ordered mandatory evacuations in Park County because of a wildfire burning along County Road 403 southeast of Eleven Mile State Park. The fire has spread to 30 acres.

An alert issued at 11:39 a.m. Thursday orders residents within one mile of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane to evacuate immediately.

The alert said structures in the area are threatened by the grassfire. Although people may have time to gather necessary items, the alert said to “do so at your own risk.”

A state firefighting helicopter is providing support by air.

According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, smoke is visible in the west part of the county because of the fire burning behind the Florissant Fossil beds. Officials are asking the public to call 911 only if they see active flames, or a plume of smoke.

fire park county.JPG

Park County fire evacuation area near CR 403/Alpine Lane. 3/30/23 12:20 p.m.

This article will be updated once more information is received.

