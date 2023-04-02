Crews are battling a blaze in Cimarron Hills Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

A fire was reported in the area of Peterson and Galley roads, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department said.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the area of Preble Drive and Boreal Drive, west to Newt Drive, according to a tweet from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Residents in the area are asked to leave immediately.

The fire was estimated to be 25% contained and to have burned 10 acres, Cimarron Hills Fire Department spokesperson Virpi Mattson reported.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported heavy fuels are involved and heavy smoke is visible in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.