A wildfire burning in the John Martin Reservoir State Park has Colorado Parks and Wildlife asking people to avoid the area Tuesday, according to a tweet.

Highway 50 between Las Animas and Lamar is closed, according to the Bent County Sheriff's Office, which is reporting smoke in the area. The Sheriff's Office said the fire is near County Road JJ and County Road 18.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Southeast Region said people should stay out of the park and surrounding areas due to the wildfire that erupted near the John Martin Reservoir in southeast Colorado.

Emergency personnel are responding to the fire as of 3:30 p.m. Neither acreage nor containment have been reported. The Sheriff's Office said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A red flag fire warning was issued Tuesday for the majority of southern and central Colorado. Wind gusts ranging from 40 to 50 mph, as well as a low relative humidity of 5% have created critical fire danger conditions in some areas.