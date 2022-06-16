A vehicle fire has closed part of Sheridan Avenue Thursday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.

#ColoradoSpringsFire Engine 2 on scene of a vehicle fire at Sheridan Ave and Monument St. Sheridan will be closed for approximately 30 minutes while firefighters overhaul the vehicle #carfire pic.twitter.com/StknJjm4lR — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 16, 2022

Firefighters responded to the fire at Sheridan and Monument Street.

"Sheridan will be closed for approximately 30 minutes while firefighters overhaul the vehicle," CSFD wrote in a Tweet.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported that a small explosion was heard as the truck was consumed.