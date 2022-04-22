Gov. Jared Polis joined Colorado Springs Fire Department Chief Randy Royal in a 3:45 p.m. press conference following a fire that sparked in north Colorado Springs Friday.
The Silver Charm fire sparked near Interstate 25 and Interquest Friday afternoon and forced the evacuation of 500 homes. It burned 3-5 acres and was extinguished shortly before 2 p.m., officials said.
No structures were damaged. Officials said a welding accident cause the fire.
The fire sparked amid critical fire conditions after forecasters had warned that fire conditions in the state could be volatile and explosive on Friday.
Earlier Friday, officials warned that Colorado could be in the for the worst wildfire season in state history and announced that $20 million of federal funding would be poured into fire prevention this year.
In Colorado Springs, Polis recapped the announcement and helped provide updates on the local fire.
"This is the highest risk April we have ever had," he said.