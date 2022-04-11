Colorado Springs fire crews extinguished a 1-acre grass fire near the VA medical clinic Monday night, according to a tweet from the department.
Firefighters initially estimated the fire, reported shortly before 8 p.m., was at 2 acres.
No structure were damaged and no injures were reported. The fire department said multiple engines were on scene to protect homes.
Firefighters deployed a drone to get an overview of the blaze and to assist with operations; aerial photos shared on Twitter show a charred area on a hill above homes on Straus Lane.
CSFD is deploying a drone piloted by Captain Smaldino to assist the incident commander with the operations and overview of the fire. pic.twitter.com/lYxjd8Nge2— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 12, 2022
**Update- Fire is under control and now estimated at approx 1 acre. FF’s will be on scene all night patrolling for any hotspots. No evacuations we’re done but multiple engines were on scene to protect homes. Unknown cause. #RedFlag conditions are expected again tomorrow. Be safe pic.twitter.com/V36x4cAUfH— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 12, 2022
The fire department said firefighters would remain on scene through the night to patrol for hotspots.
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers who responded to assist with the fire found a "transient camp on the hillside with active flames that had spread from windy conditions."
Police said the incident would be referred to Homeless Outreach Team, which would investigate the camp and responsible parties.
CSFD crews are working to contain the grass fire. pic.twitter.com/gKAChzRP40— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 12, 2022
Dry, warm weather and high winds have helped spark several recent fires in southern Colorado. At least four fires burned around Colorado on Sunday, three of which prompted evacuations. Fire conditions are expected to continue Tuesday.