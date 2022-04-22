Evacuations have been lifted for a grass fire that erupted in north Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon, according to Colorado Springs police and firefighters.

The Colorado Spring Fire Department reported they had "knocked down" the fire before 2 p.m. and that no structures had been lost. The fire, which is being called the Silver Charm fire, is estimated to have burned 3-5 acres.

Gov. Jared Polis, who joined local officials for a press conference in Colorado Springs following the fire Friday afternoon, said 500 homes were evacuated.

The reported cause of the fire is a "welding accident." Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal said a summons has been issued for the person responsible.

#ColoradoSpringsFire all evacuations for the Silver Charm Fire have been lifted. Residents may return to the area and neighborhood. Please be cautious of fire crews still working in the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 22, 2022

Evacuation orders were initially issued for residents of The Farm subdivision, a neighborhood north of Interquest Parkway and the Great Wolf Lodge.

Smoke was visible near Interstate 25 and Interquest at about 12:30 p.m. "Heavy fire in heavy fuels," the fire department tweeted.

Matthew Hale a resident of Trail Ridge South said he could see smoke building up behind the hill behind his home. Once a neighbor told him that the fire was near The Great Wolf Lodge, he said he went into emergency mode.

"Trying to pull everything together in our house that was irreplaceable. All the important files, photo albums...and just getting it ready just in case we had to clear out and go," he said.

Hale said he had four pets, three dogs and a tortoise. He said he packed a box for the tortoise and made sure he had food, water and leashes for the dogs.

Hale, who has been in Colorado Springs since 2002, was prepared to evacuate to his alma mater at Pine Creek High School but the evacuation was unnecessary.

He instead went to get a coffee at Loyal Coffee, owned by Christopher Mueller. The cafe was closed and turned into ground zero for media updates from the fire department and the governor, in an interesting start to his weekend.

"But I was sitting back here and all of a sudden I saw a bunch of the guys all running out to the window to look. That was when it got big. It looked really close but I guess it was just on the other side of that road down there.

Loyal Coffee closed hours before its normal 6 p.m. closing time. Following evacuation orders, Mueller said the cafe started clearing out. At that point he let some of his staff go home while some stayed to close up.

Multiple units responded to the fire, according to the fire department.

Police asked that the area of Interquest and Voyager parkways, north to Bridle Oaks Lane and west to I-25, be avoided.

#ColorsdoSpringsFire heavy fire in heavy fuels being reported. Heavy smoke and winds making size up difficult avoid the area heavy fire apparatus response. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 22, 2022

BREAKING: Fire behind the Great Wolf Lodge on Federal Drive in northern Colorado Springs @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/TcJBEYtPtu — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) April 22, 2022

The grass fire comes on a day that was forecast with high fire danger and red flag warnings from the National Weather Service. Conditions in southern Colorado "will be volatile, explosive ... in terms of fire weather concerns," the weather service said.

Winds near the fire are out of the south at 20-35 mph with gust over 50 mph, according to the weather service. Winds between 60 and 70 mph continue across southern Colorado Friday afternoon.

The weather service said there hasn't been a day with conditions like this in Colorado since 2018.

"This is the highest risk April we have ever had," Polis said Friday afternoon.

While the fire burned, Colorado Springs police went on priority dispatch, which means residents should only call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies, the police department tweeted.

SCHOOL BUS ROUTES AFFECTED

Some Academy District 20 school bus routes were not able to provide afternoon service to the impacted areas, the district said in a news release. The district asked that parents make arrangements to pick up students at their respective schools.

ALSO FRIDAY

A grass fire is reported northeast of Lamar in southeast Colorado on Friday afternoon.

Dry conditions and winds gusting to 60-70mph have allowed for volatile fire weather conditions to develop. Satellite shows a large wildfire has grown in Prowers County and is quickly moving to the NNE, with a smaller wildfire just to the north of the larger one. #cowx #cofire pic.twitter.com/oHMbVZGVW2 — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 22, 2022

This is a developing story. Follow us for more information as it becomes available.