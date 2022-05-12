The latest on the Alturas fire in El Paso County:

UPDATE: 8:00 P.M.

The fire is about 100 acres, Colorado Springs fire spokesman Capt. Mike Smaldino said. Fire crews were originally dispatched just after 3:30 p.m., according to Smaldino. Security Fire was first to arrive and evacuation orders were issued soon thereafter due to how quickly the blaze was moving.

While Smaldino wouldn't say the fire was controlled or contained, he did say the blaze was done moving. Smaldino added that fire crews are actually doing burnout operations where they light small fires in order to destroy high fuel areas such as those with tall grass in order to better control the growth of the blaze.

Officials say the Alturas fire was sparked by a catalytic converter on the car of an El Paso County sheriff's deputy who drove over a grassy area and got stuck while trying to make contact with a suspicious vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Cause of #AlturasFire near Colorado Springs airport revealed to be a failed catalytic converter as a deputy tried drive over a grassy field on a suspicious vehicle call. pic.twitter.com/E0yFG6f76y — Hugh Johnson (@ByHughJohnson) May 13, 2022

UPDATE 7:46 P.M.

All mandatory evacuations have been lifted, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The Colorado Springs airport, as well as Powers Boulevard, will remain closed. Officials say first responders will remain on scene overnight.

UPDATE: 6:34 P.M.

Airport officials said via Twitter that the shelter-in-place order has been lifted for the Colorado Springs Airport. Travelers with vehicles at the airport may leave; shuttle buses will take travelers without vehicles to the 7-Eleven at Astrozon and Powers boulevards. Travelers cannot be picked up from the airport.

UPDATE 6:24 P.M.

An evacuation center has been set up for the Alturas Fire at Calvary Chapel Eastside at 5070 Edison Ave.

Powers Boulevard remains closed between Bradley Road and Astrozon Boulevard.

Evacuation center for those impacted by the #MiltonEProbyfire is now open at Calvary Chapel Eastside at 5070 Edison Av, Colorado Springs, CO 80915. pic.twitter.com/NOaR3Ykck1 — cowyredcross (@COWYRedCross) May 13, 2022

UPDATE 5:45 P.M.

The Colorado Springs Airport is not being evacuated at this time, according to airport officials. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office incorrectly reported that the airport was being evacuated but airport officials have emphasized that the airport is still under a shelter-in-place order at this time.

UPDATE 5:35 P.M.

The Colorado Springs Airport has ceased all inbound operations. Those with upcoming flights should contact their airline directly, airport officials said.

UPDATE 5:30 P.M.

The Colorado Springs Airport is being evacuated due to the fire.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for a neighborhood near the Colorado Springs Airport due to a fire Thursday afternoon, officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced.

The affected area is south of Milton Proby Parkway, east of Hancock Expressway, north of Bradley Road and Alturas Drive and west of Peak Innovation Parkway in the Security-Widefield area. The blaze is near the Amazon Distribution Center off of Powers Boulevard.

Just before 4:30 p.m. officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said that northbound Powers is closed between Drennan Road and Grinnell Boulevard.

Officials at the Colorado Springs Airport issued a shelter-in-place order for everyone in the building according to a tweet posted at 5:07 p.m.

The airport entrance and exit was blocked off, Aidan Ryan, a Colorado Springs Airport spokeswoman said.

According to officials, there is a fire in the 5000 block of Alturas.

This is a developing story.