Evacuations have been lifted for a grass fire that sparked Sunday afternoon in west Colorado Springs, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Around 2:30 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported that they were responding to a grass fire in the area of King Street and Tonka Avenue, west of 19th Street and Mesa Road.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from several miles away.
At 2:40 p.m., a scanner report said that northbound Mesa Road was being closed.
Evacuations were initially in place for structures on Friendship Lane, according to the fire department. Fire officials asked commuters to avoid the area if at all possible.
It's unknown when the fire began, the cause, how much property is burning and whether any structures are threatened.
