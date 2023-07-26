Evacuation orders issued Wednesday afternoon because of a wildland fire in Teller County have been lifted, according to the sheriff's office.

A mandatory evacuation was issued for the Palmer Village subdivision shortly before 2 p.m. due to the Fossil Beds Fire near Manchester Place. That evacuation order was lifted around 3:15 p.m., but the subdivision remains in a pre-evacuation status.

The Fossil Beds fire, located on the eastern side of Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, was last reported to be about 14 acres in size as of 3:26 p.m. The eastern portion of the park, including Barksdale picnic area, are closed, and visitors are asked to avoid parking along lower Twin Rocks Road.

Multi-mission aircraft were in the air, the sheriff's office reported around 4 p.m.

2 P.M. UPDATE

"Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately," according to the sheriff's order shortly before 2 p.m. Manchester Place is west of Divide and south of U.S. 24.

Pre-evacuation orders are in place for two other nearby subdivisions.

1 P.M. UPDATE

Two pre-evacuation notices have been issued Wednesday due to a wildland fire in Teller County, according to the sheriff's office.

The pre-evacuation orders are for the Twin Rock and Palmer Village subdivisions and the Druid Hills subdivision near Manchester Place, west of Divide and south of U.S. 24.

"Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately. If you need extra time or help to evacuate, consider leaving now," the sheriff's office said in its notification via email and social media.

The closest major intersection is Manchester Drive and Lower Twin Rock Road, also known as County Road 42, and just west of the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center.

This is a developing story. Come back to gazette.com for updates.