While underground equipment malfunctions can happen, few incidents cause the kind of scene present in downtown Colorado Springs early Monday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., firefighters received calls reporting an underground fire shooting flames up through manholes on Kiowa Street, between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue.

"The nature of this particular incident is fairly unique in that the point of failure had a cascading effect 'down the line' that created a very visual scene in the downtown area," said Steve Berry, a spokesman with Colorado Springs Utilities. "Normally, a failure on an underground system isn’t quite as dramatic."

The explosion even blew the cover of one manhole into the air, though the manholes "actually did their job" by relieving pressure to avoid pavement and system collapse, said Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesperson Ashley Franco.

While the fire's cause is still under investigation, officials said they believe "equipment failure" in an underground electrical vault to be the culprit.

Out of caution, Utilities continues to keep power off in several downtown blocks, and does not currently have a timelines as to when it will be restored.

A spokesperson on Monday afternoon said that as crews investigate the fire, they will assess where to restore power incrementally.

"We're going to bring back power as it's safe to do so, but only in the areas that we've isolated away (from the incident)," the spokesperson said. "We need to understand what damage was done."

About 280 metered properties are affected by the outage, Utilities said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, late Monday morning.

Kevin Megyeri, owner of downtown restaurants Bambino's Urban Pizza and Skirted Heifer, said the outage is affecting the operations of many eateries who receive food deliveries on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Megyeri said a rented flatbed refrigeration unit is keeping his food stores afloat for now, but that he's worried about how more than a day's closure could affect his 55 employees.

"Today's going to be a hard one for us, and if it lasts longer than today, it's going to get rough really quickly," he said. "Restaurants survive on slim, slim profit margins so we can't afford a whole bunch of down time."

Megyeri said he offered space on the refrigeration unit to nearby restaurants on his block, but many others could be scrambling to save food.

"Just right in this (area) I've really tried to take care of (people)," Megyeri said. "You gotta look out for your neighbors."

Evacuations were limited to the Mountain Metro Transit bus location at the corner of Kiowa and Nevada along with the Lofts apartments. Three people were evacuated due to carbon monoxide concerns, but have since been allowed to return home.

McConnellogue said the worst of the fire came in the alleyway in between Nevada and Tejon.

The Gazette office, located at 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., will remain closed until power is restored.