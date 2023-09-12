Here's the latest update on the underground fire that continues to leave hundreds downtown without power Tuesday morning.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, 130 customers remain out of electric service, with 150 out of 280 currently restored, according to Colorado Springs Utilities' spokesperson, Steve Berry.

"We’re currently focused on restoring customers north of Kiowa and City Hall to the east," Berry said by email. "We’re hoping to have a majority of affected customers restored today."

According to Berry, traffic lights at Kiowa, Nevada, Tejon and Weber should be functioning soon Tuesday morning, with utilities working to collect temporary stop signs from the intersections.

"Customers should treat dark or flashing traffic signals as 4-way stops," Berry said.

According to Berry, the "extended nature" of this outage is due to the damage caused by the initial equipment failure.

"Crews are having to pull large segments of wire to facilitate circuit-by-circuit restoration efforts," Berry said.

According to officials, the fire broke out just after 2:30 a.m. when firefighters received calls reporting an underground fire shooting flames up through manholes on Kiowa Street, between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue.

"The nature of this particular incident is fairly unique in that the point of failure had a cascading effect 'down the line' that created a very visual scene in the downtown area," Berry told the Gazette Monday morning, "Normally, a failure on an underground system isn’t quite as dramatic."

Downtown restaurants were among the most impacted by the power outage.

Kevin Megyeri, owner of downtown restaurants Bambino's Urban Pizza and Skirted Heifer, said the outage is affecting the operations of many eateries who receive food deliveries on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Megyeri said a rented flatbed refrigeration unit is keeping his food stores afloat for now, but that he's worried about how more than a day's closure could affect his 55 employees.

"Today's going to be a hard one for us, and if it lasts longer than today, it's going to get rough really quickly," he said. "Restaurants survive on slim, slim profit margins so we can't afford a whole bunch of down time."

Megyeri said he offered space on the refrigeration unit to nearby restaurants on his block, but many others could be scrambling to save food.

The explosion overnight Monday blew the cover of one manhole into the air, though the manholes "actually did their job" by relieving pressure to avoid pavement and system collapse, said Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesperson Ashley Franco.

As crews work to restore power Tuesday morning, sidewalks on Kiowa, between Tejon and Nevada, will remain closed throughout the day for the safety of workers and the general public.

Colorado Springs Utilities is still investigating the cause of the fire.

For customers looking for updates related to the downtown outage, Click or Tap Here.