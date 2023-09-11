Power outages and evacuations followed an underground fire in downtown Colorado Springs that sent flames shooting up through manholes early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to 101 Kiowa Street just before 2:30 a.m. on reports of a fire underneath the street, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. The caller told dispatchers flames could be seen shooting out of a manhole.

“When our crews first arrived, they found fire coming out of multiple manholes, coming up approximately 10 feet in the air, getting close and impinging on the buildings there,” said CSFD Lt. Aaron McConnellogue.

Though tricky, firefighters were successfully able to keep the fire from spreading to those buildings, which included residences, restaurants and other businesses. The fire is believed to be in underground electrical vaults, not the sewer system, KKTV reported.

Power remained out at 8:45 a.m. in the areas south of Platte to Pikes Peak in between Tejon and Weber, Colorado Springs Utilities said on social media, with no estimated time of power restoration.

"We are still evaluating the full extent of the outage. We'll work as quickly and safely as possible to get all customers restored," Utilities said on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly before 8 a.m.

Traffic signals also were out and to be treated as four-way stops.

“No reason to suspect anything other than equipment failure is responsible” for the explosion as of this time, a spokesperson with Utilities said.

Evacuations were minimal with only the Mountain Metro Transit downtown location at the corner of Kiowa and Nevada along with the Lofts apartments evacuated.

The force of the blaze blew at least one of the manhole covers in the air, as well as chunks of a vault itself.

“We did have with one of the vaults, so it’s in the alleyway in between Nevada and Tejon that runs that alleyway right there where we had multiple manholes with fire coming through those there, blew the cover off and looked like it blew some of that underground vault up in the air there.”

Firefighters got the upper hand on the blaze early on, and the fire was deemed under control before 4:30 a.m., KKTV reported. Its impacts would be felt for hours beyond that, McConnellogue said, telling reporters that several streets in the surrounding area would be closed for a while, while buildings in close proximity to the fire were cleared out due to a carbon monoxide risk.

#trafficadvisory Please avoid Kiowa Street between Tejon and Nevada Avenues as crews work to safely and quickly restore power to downtown customers. Treat all dark intersections as 4-way stops. — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) September 11, 2023

The Gazette office, located at 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., will remain closed until power is restored.