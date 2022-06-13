051422-news-mobile-home-fire 2.jpg

Charred remains of a fire that destroyed eight mobile homes and left one person dead Thursday at the Falcon Mobile Home Park on North Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs.

 Christian Murdock, The Gazette

El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker is set to host a town hall Monday, June 20, for property owners impacted by the recent fire at Skylark and Falcon Estates mobile home parks, according to a press release. 

The town hall will serve as a resource for those impacted by the fire to "learn about the Assessor's Office damage assessment process, its results, the loss of property value, and possible tax reductions."

The press release says that the town hall will also serve as an opportunity for affected individuals to share property damage sustained in the fire that the assessor's office potentially didn't identify initially.

According to previous reporting from The Gazette, the May 12 fire caused an estimated $56,533 in damages to mobile homes in El Paso County.  

The town hall will go from 6-7:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall. Residents will also have the option to join virtually via Microsoft Teams

