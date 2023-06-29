Multiple crews are responding to the Titan fire, formally known as the Freedom Heights fire, that erupted late Wednesday afternoon in southwest Las Animas County near Boncarbo, west of Trinidad, according to county officials.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. Wednesday, prompting evacuations and emergency response as the blaze continued into the night.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the fire had burned a total of 1,000 acres, and continues to spread northeast, according to the Trinidad Fire Department.

Evacuation mandates remain in effect for residents within a 10-mile radius of the fire. Those on County Road 40.0 and 40.2 were asked to evacuate immediately around 8 p.m. Wednesday, including those residing along Timber Canyon and Ponderose Ridge.

Additionally, San Isabel Electric is asking customers near the blaze to use electricity as little as possible, citing the fire burning dangerously close to an electric transmission line.

As of midnight Thursday, the state took over fire operations, setting up an emergency operations center on the county fairgrounds.

County officials said a shelter is being provided to displaced residents at the Trinidad Community Center and the Las Animas County Fairgrounds. Animals can also be brought to the fairgrounds, and must be attended by their owners at all times, a press release said.

Officials said those evacuated west of County Road 51 can return home Thursday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.