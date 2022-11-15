CSFD screenshot fire

A commercial structure fire was reported on N. El Paso Street Tuesday night. 

 Screenshot from CSFD tweeted video

Fire crews reported a commercial structure fire in northeast Colorado Springs, according to a tweet from the Fire Department.

Fire fighters responded to a blaze at 3030 N. El Paso Street at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday night. Official said crews on the scene reported "heavy smoke" coming from the structure.

There have been no reports of injuries, and the cause is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments