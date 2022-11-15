Fire crews reported a commercial structure fire in northeast Colorado Springs, according to a tweet from the Fire Department.
Fire fighters responded to a blaze at 3030 N. El Paso Street at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday night. Official said crews on the scene reported "heavy smoke" coming from the structure.
Update - CSFD crews are still working to contain the fire on N El Paso. pic.twitter.com/xIB6OKh5xv— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 16, 2022
There have been no reports of injuries, and the cause is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.