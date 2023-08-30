A structure fire at a commercial building has been reported in downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday evening, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.
The department reported the fire at 118 W. Colorado Ave. just after 6 p.m. in a social media post.
The building houses an office equipment store and the Paul Mitchell School, according to Google Maps.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
