A structure fire at a commercial building has been reported in downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday evening, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

The department reported the fire at 118 W. Colorado Ave. just after 6 p.m. in a social media post.

The building houses an office equipment store and the Paul Mitchell School, according to Google Maps.

CSFD said the fire was knocked down just before 8 p.m., and that one firefighter was treated on scene for "heat exhaustion."

No civilians were injured in the incident, and the fire's cause is currently under investigation, crews said.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.