Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday evening at the Aero Place Apartments, 3845 Lake Hurst Drive near South Academy Boulevard and Milton E. Proby Parkway.
According to a tweet sent from the Fire Department just before 6:50 p.m., there was visible smoke at the complex.
Update - Early footage of fire. pic.twitter.com/iselmNGDwk— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 7, 2022
The fire was pronounced out and under control just after 7 p.m. One individual is getting treated for for smoke inhalation.
No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.