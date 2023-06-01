The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working structure fire in southwest Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department.

The fire was located at 1314 Pando Ave. near Lake Avenue and Interstate 25. Firefighters on scene reported seeing a small camper on fire near the structure. CSFD temporarily closed Pando Ave., but it reopened once the fire was under control.

One person was displaced from their trailer and was evaluated for smoke inhalation, according to a CSFD tweet.