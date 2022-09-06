firetruck1.jfif

Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday evening at the Aero Place Apartments, 3845 Lake Hurst Drive near South Academy Boulevard and Milton E. Proby Parkway.

According to a tweet sent from the Fire Department just before 6:50 p.m., there was visible smoke at the complex. 

The fire was pronounced out and under control just after 7 p.m. One individual is getting treated for for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

