One storage unit was destroyed after police officers found several fires early Monday at a nearby homeless camp in southeast Colorado Springs, according to reports.

Officers and firefighters responded about 3:15 a.m. to a structure fire at Budget Storage on the 4900 block of Galley Road, police said. They found several storage units were on fire.

"While officers were checking the area, a homeless camp was located nearby (on private property) that had four unattended fires burning," police said in a report.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported that "a storage unit and all the contents inside were destroyed."

No injuries were reported, and Colorado Springs police have not identified suspects. The cause of the fire started is unknown.

Colorado Springs Fire Department told KKTV that the fire spread to a second unit but it was vacant. "They are calling the owners of the nearby units to come and make sure there was no smoke damage to their belongings," KKTV said early Monday.