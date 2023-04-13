Crews are working to contain multiple wildfires across southern Colorado Thursday as the Rampart and Badger Creek fires persist.

A red flag warning remains in effect Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. due to high winds gusting upwards of 45 mph, and humidity levels as low at 10%, according to the National Weather Service.

A small grassfire broke out Thursday morning at around 8:45 a.m. near 2356 S. Academy Blvd., according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Officials said there is currently no threat to nearby structures.

Rampart fire

The Rampart fire, burning 2.5 miles southeast of Woodland Park in the Waldo Canyon Burn Scar, reached 50% containment, according to a Wednesday afternoon update from the U.S. Forest Service.

Officials said crews were able to secure a fire line and mopped up a 100-foot interior from the established line. The fire, being fueled by ponderosa pine in the area, has burned 20 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said smoke is expected to remain in the area Wednesday due to high winds, and heavy fuel burning within the interior of the fire.

Woodland Park is forecast to have mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 66 degrees. Breezy conditions are expected, which could pose problem to firefighting officials. Gusts are projected to reach upwards of 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag fire warning remains in effect in the area and across southern Colorado Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Badger Creek fire

The Badger Creek fire, burning southeast of Wilkerson Pass in the Hartsel area of Park County, has burned a total of 41 acres as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire, reported around noon Wednesday, is actively burning south of U.S. 24 near Pike and San Isabel National Forest Land. Neither the containment nor the cause of the fire has been reported.

Hartsel Fire Protection District, Southern Park County Fire Protection District and air support were on the scene Wednesday.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Several structures are reportedly at risk and an evacuation order was initially put in effect for a five-mile radius in Badger Creek Ranch. That same area is now under pre-evacuation at 8 p.m., according to an update from Park County.

403 fire

As of Wednesday afternoon, the 403 fire had burned 1,518 acres and is at 92% containment, according to the official 403 fire Facebook page

Officials said the number of hot spots produced by the fire have decreased since the weekend, with Infared mapping only showing 31 hot spots Wednesday, compared to the 103 hot spots present on Saturday.

According to officials, smoke will remain visible in the area over the next few days, produced from the fire's interior.

The fire was first reported on the morning of March 30, with crews from Park, Teller, and surrounding counties working to extinguish the blaze over the past two weeks.

Officials announced the cause of the fire was improper disposal of ashes by a resident in their backyard. The Park County Sheriff's Office said they will be seeking "criminal charges to the fullest extent of the law."