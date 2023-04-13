Crews are working to contain multiple wildfires across southern Colorado Thursday as the Rampart and Badger Creek fires persist.
A red flag warning remains in effect Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. due to high winds gusting upwards of 45 mph, and humidity levels as low at 10%, according to the National Weather Service.
A small grassfire broke out Thursday morning at around 8:45 a.m. near 2356 S. Academy Blvd., according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Officials said there is currently no threat to nearby structures.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a small #grassfire behind 2356 S. Academy Blvd. Engine 11 on scene reporting a 15'x15' fire. No threat to structures. Another #redflag day for us today. Remember to be fire safe!
Rampart fire
The Rampart fire, burning 2.5 miles southeast of Woodland Park in the Waldo Canyon Burn Scar, reached 50% containment, according to a Wednesday afternoon update from the U.S. Forest Service.
Officials said crews were able to secure a fire line and mopped up a 100-foot interior from the established line. The fire, being fueled by ponderosa pine in the area, has burned 20 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said smoke is expected to remain in the area Wednesday due to high winds, and heavy fuel burning within the interior of the fire.
Woodland Park is forecast to have mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 66 degrees. Breezy conditions are expected, which could pose problem to firefighting officials. Gusts are projected to reach upwards of 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
A red flag fire warning remains in effect in the area and across southern Colorado Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Badger Creek fire
The Badger Creek fire, burning southeast of Wilkerson Pass in the Hartsel area of Park County, has burned a total of 41 acres as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The fire, reported around noon Wednesday, is actively burning south of U.S. 24 near Pike and San Isabel National Forest Land. Neither the containment nor the cause of the fire has been reported.
Hartsel Fire Protection District, Southern Park County Fire Protection District and air support were on the scene Wednesday.
Several structures are reportedly at risk and an evacuation order was initially put in effect for a five-mile radius in Badger Creek Ranch. That same area is now under pre-evacuation at 8 p.m., according to an update from Park County.
