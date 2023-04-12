A small grassfire near 1848 S. Academy Blvd. in southeast Colorado Springs has been extinguished, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

At around 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Fire Department announced on Twitter that a small grassfire broke out after a trailer caught fire in a nearby parking lot. Google maps and pictures released by the department show an O’Reilly Auto Parts store near the blaze.

Firefighters are working to put out hot spots from the fire.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures were affected in the blaze.