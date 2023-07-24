A fire has been reported in the hills west of Fort Carson on Monday afternoon, sending firefighters supported by a bucket-drop helicopter to the fire's source.

The fire, six miles west of Fort Carson, is close to the Golden Eagle Campground on US Forest Service land. The blaze has been named the "May fire" and was caused by lightning, according to Forest Service officials.

Officials say that the helicopter is cooling the fire, currently at under an acre in size, while firefighters continue to hike to the location.

Responding departments include the Highway 115 Fire Protection District, Ft. Carson Fire and the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control.

Gazette media partner KKTV reports that as of 6:15 p.m., no progress has been made on containment and no evacuations have been ordered.

Officials say that there are a few structures south of where the fire sparked, but that they were not yet at risk.