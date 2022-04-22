A grass fire that forced the temporary evacuation of 500 homes Friday afternoon in Colorado Springs is 75% contained, according to Colorado Springs firefighters.
The fire had burned an estimated 17 acres as of 6:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters originally reported the size of the blaze to be around 3-5 acres.
No structures were destroyed or damaged in the fire.
More than 120 firefighters from multiple agencies responded. Colorado Springs police also sent 70 units to assist. Colorado Springs police went on priority dispatch while officers responded to help.
The reported cause of the fire is illegal hot work, specifically welding, according the fire department. A burn restriction order that went into effect for Colorado Springs last Friday had prohibited hot work in grassy areas without a permit.
According to the fire department, a permit was not obtained and precautions were not followed for the welding work that sparked the fire.
Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal said a summons has been issued for the person responsible.
#ColoradoSpringsFire all evacuations for the Silver Charm Fire have been lifted. Residents may return to the area and neighborhood. Please be cautious of fire crews still working in the area.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 22, 2022
Evacuation orders were initially issued for residents of The Farm subdivision, a neighborhood north of Interquest Parkway and the Great Wolf Lodge.
Matthew Hale a resident of Trail Ridge South said he could see smoke building up behind the hill behind his home. Once a neighbor told him that the fire was near The Great Wolf Lodge, he said he went into emergency mode.
"Trying to pull everything together in our house that was irreplaceable. All the important files, photo albums...and just getting it ready just in case we had to clear out and go," he said.
Hale said he had four pets, three dogs and a tortoise. He said he packed a box for the tortoise and made sure he had food, water and leashes for the dogs.
Hale, who has been in Colorado Springs since 2002, was prepared to evacuate to his alma mater at Pine Creek High School but the evacuation was unnecessary.
He instead went to get a coffee at Loyal Coffee, owned by Christopher Mueller. The cafe was closed and turned into ground zero for media updates from the fire department and the governor, in an interesting start to his weekend.
"But I was sitting back here and all of a sudden I saw a bunch of the guys all running out to the window to look. That was when it got big. It looked really close but I guess it was just on the other side of that road down there.
Loyal Coffee closed hours before its normal 6 p.m. closing time. Following evacuation orders, Mueller said the cafe started clearing out. At that point he let some of his staff go home while some stayed to close up.
The grass fire comes on a day that was forecast with high fire danger and red flag warnings from the National Weather Service. Conditions in southern Colorado "will be volatile, explosive ... in terms of fire weather concerns," the weather service said.
Winds near the fire are out of the south at 20-35 mph with gust over 50 mph, according to the weather service. Winds between 60 and 70 mph continue across southern Colorado Friday afternoon.
The weather service said there hasn't been a day with conditions like this in Colorado since 2018.
SCHOOL BUS ROUTES AFFECTED
Some Academy District 20 school bus routes were not able to provide afternoon service to the impacted areas, the district said in a news release. The district asked that parents make arrangements to pick up students at their respective schools.