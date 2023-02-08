A shelter-in-place has been issued in Teller County for three miles north of Cripple Creek due to a structure fire, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

The blaze is near the 2900 block of County Road 1, with the closest major intersection at County Road 1 and Anges Drive, the Sheriff's Office said. County Road 1 is closed in both directions from the Cripple Creek city limits to Anges Drive.

People are asked to secure their home or business and stay away from doors and windows or shelter in a safe location until further notice. The Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area while responders work on the fire.